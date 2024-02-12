Twitter
Tejashwi Yadav targets Nitish Kumar, calls him 'Dashrath', 'Chacha' in Bihar Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav targets Nitish Kumar, calls him 'Dashrath', 'Chacha' in Bihar Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav, publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the 'Mahagathbandhan' and rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 03:35 PM IST

Leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav, publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the 'Mahagathbandhan' and rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a heated meeting of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday.

 Speaking aggressively, Yadav said he had always thought of Nitish Kumar as a "father figure" and likened him to the character "Dashrath" from the epic 'Ramayan.'

Yadav said, by feeling a bit betrayed by Kumar's latest political ploy, "I always considered Nitish Kumar as 'Dashrath.' I don't know what reasons forced him to ditch the 'Mahagathbandhan." 

Tejashwi asked what is the reason, sometimes it is here and sometimes there. You yourself had said that your father will bring money which will provide employment. We had promised to fill the vacant posts. Our coalition government worked to fill the vacant posts. When you were trying to betray BJP. We do not want to come with you, but there is pressure from leaders across the country to unite in the 2024 elections and work to defeat Modi ji. Chacha is gone, now bhateeja will raise the flag."

Yadav's mockery of his former boss was unrestrained as he called attention to the remarkable fact that Kumar was sworn in "for a record ninth time, and also for the third time within a five-year term, something which has no precedent."

"The BJP was scared of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar... Can Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not do another volte-face?"  asked Yadav, bringing up the intricate political situation surrounding Kumar's choice to re-join the NDA.

Two weeks ago, Nitish Kumar unexpectedly rejoined the NDA following his time with the "Mahagathbandhan," sparking a political storm in Bihar. After remaining silent during this time, Tejashwi Yadav took to the assembly floor to express his anger and ask questions about the reasons behind Kumar's political turn. 

The opposition is questioning the legitimacy and consistency of the Chief Minister's political decisions, which is reflected in the assembly debate that is reflecting the widening political divide and unpredictability in Bihar. Political observers and citizens alike are closely following the events that are unfolding in Bihar, which continues to be a focal point of political discourse.

