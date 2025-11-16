FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya issues first statement after quitting politics: 'Go and ask...'

Rohini Acharya has alleged that she had been pushed out by several key members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership. Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport, she said: "I do not have a family."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 12:36 AM IST

Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya issues first statement after quitting politics: 'Go and ask...'
Rohini Acharya with father Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother Rabri Devi.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya has spoken for the first time after announcing her decision to sever ties with her family and to quit politics. Acharya alleged that she had been pushed out by several key members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership. Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport, she said: "I don't have a family."

'Thrown out, disgraced, abused'

Asked by reporters about her shock decision, Acharya said: "You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family." She added: "They do not want to take any responsibility…The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you take the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, and abused." Her comments come a day after the RJD suffered one of its worst defeats in the Bihar legislative assembly elections.

Rohini Acharya's shock X post

Acharya is a doctor and reportedly married to a Singapore-based businessman. She announced her exit from politics in a post on X, writing: "I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame." Sanjay Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP from the RJD, is considered a close aide of Acharya's brother Tejashwi Yadav, while Rameez Alam is Tejashwi's old friend. Her remarks come just months after Lalu removed son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and the family over a personal controversy.

Bihar Elections 2025

The family drama takes place just a day after the RJD-led grand alliance or the Mahagathbandhan faced a huge setback in the Bihar assembly elections. Within the alliance, the RJD secured only 25 seats -- registering its second-worst performance ever -- while the Congress won 6 seats, taking the total to 35 in the 243-seat Bihar assembly. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a double-century, with 202 seats, of which the BJP won 89 and its ally JD(U) bagged 85.

