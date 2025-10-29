Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’

Ahead of the Bihar Election 2025, Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has come under the radar for his littering video going viral, questioning his commitment to the nationwide cleanliness drive.

The video in question shows RJD leader dumping a plastic bottle on the ground instead of a dustbin as he stepped off his chopper during an election campaign. The clip has sparked a ‘Swachh Bharat’ row, with political rivals slamming alleged littering by a potential CM face who presents a vision of change for Bihar.

The video comes at a time when the Grand Alliance rolled out its ambitious ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’ manifesto. Reacting to the clip, an observer wrote, "On one hand, there is a cleanliness campaign in the country, and this individual aspiring to be the Chief Minister is spreading filth in Bihar by littering with plastic. How will he make Bihar clean?"



Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav, who addressed the rally earlier, accused the incumbent National Democratic Alliance government of "the highest unemployment, inflation, and migration" in the state. Yadav stressed that he wants to end migration and make a "crime-free" Bihar, noting that as soon as the Mahagathbandhan government is formed, a law will be passed to provide a government job to every state household.



The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.



Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.



(With inputs from ANI)