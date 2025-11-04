Tejashwi Yadav's BIG promise ahead of Bihar Election 2025: One-time Rs 30,000 aid to women if Mahagathbandhan wins

He also pledged a bonus for farmers Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 400 for wheat over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, stated on Tuesday that farmers in Bihar would receive additional compensation for their crops if the INDIA alliance forms the next government.

Speaking on the final day of campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar elections, he stated that farmers are not currently receiving the proper Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and wheat. He promised that his government would give an additional Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 400 per quintal for wheat on top of the MSP.

He added that women would receive financial support under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana. “After we form the government, on Makar Sankranti (14 January), we will deposit Rs 30,000 for the year into the accounts of women under this scheme,” he said. He claimed the alliance would take the oath on 18 November.

Yadav also said government employees, including teachers, police personnel, and health workers, would only be able to transfer to work locations within 70 kilometres of their homes.

Last week, the Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto, promising women Rs 2,500 per month from 1 December and Rs 30,000 per year for the next five years.

Yadav said the public wants change after 20 years of the current government. “People are in the mood for a change. This time, the people of Bihar will remove the government that has been in power for two decades,” he said.