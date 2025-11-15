Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja unleashes mayhem as South Africa collapse to 93/7, lead India by 63 at stumps
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya drops bombshell day after poll debacle, says, 'Disowning family and...'
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What were the highest and lowest victory margins?
IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Delhi Capitals
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant creates history, surpasses Virender Sehwag in major Test milestone
'When its time...': Sanju Samson shares first reaction after shock move from RR to CSK before IPL 2026
Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD's first reaction to Bihar election defeat: 'No sorrow in...'
IPL Retention 2026: Arjun Tendulkar's LSG salary shocks everyone – Ex-MI star all-rounder to earn Rs...
Arjun Tendulkar joins LSG in surprise trade! Is Sachin Tendulkar also set to exit 5-time champions Mumbai Indians before IPL 2026?
INDIA
In the 2025 Bihar elections, the RJD bagged 25 seats in the 243-member Assembly -- its second-worst performance since 2010 when the party had won 22 seats. The RJD-led alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, could manage a total of only 35 seats.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday issued a statement after a massive drubbing in the recently-concluded Bihar elections, results for which were declared on Friday. The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, said "ups and downs" were inevitable in the "endless journey of public service." In a post on the social media platform X, the RJD called itself the "party of the poor," and said it would continue to raise their voices. In Friday's poll results, the RJD suffered one of its worst defeats in the Bihar Assembly elections.
In its X post, the RJD wrote in Hindi: "Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey...No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory." In the 2025 Bihar elections, the RJD bagged 25 seats in the 243-member Assembly -- its second-worst performance since 2010 when the party had won 22 seats. The RJD-led alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, could manage a total of 35 seats, with the Congress getting six -- down from 19 in the previous elections.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious by a huge margin, winning 202 seats, of which the BJP bagged 89, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 85, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19. Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to open its account despite significant campaigning. Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest turnout in the state since 1951.