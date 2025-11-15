Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD's first reaction to Bihar election defeat: 'No sorrow in...'

In the 2025 Bihar elections, the RJD bagged 25 seats in the 243-member Assembly -- its second-worst performance since 2010 when the party had won 22 seats. The RJD-led alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, could manage a total of only 35 seats.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday issued a statement after a massive drubbing in the recently-concluded Bihar elections, results for which were declared on Friday. The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, said "ups and downs" were inevitable in the "endless journey of public service." In a post on the social media platform X, the RJD called itself the "party of the poor," and said it would continue to raise their voices. In Friday's poll results, the RJD suffered one of its worst defeats in the Bihar Assembly elections.

In its X post, the RJD wrote in Hindi: "Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey...No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory." In the 2025 Bihar elections, the RJD bagged 25 seats in the 243-member Assembly -- its second-worst performance since 2010 when the party had won 22 seats. The RJD-led alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, could manage a total of 35 seats, with the Congress getting six -- down from 19 in the previous elections.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious by a huge margin, winning 202 seats, of which the BJP bagged 89, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 85, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19. Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to open its account despite significant campaigning. Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest turnout in the state since 1951.