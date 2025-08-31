Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Rains: Yamuna river crosses danger mark, nears floods, evacuation situation level; authorities on high alert

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is in...

'My Hindu name is…': Ahaan Panday reveals his and sister Alanna Panday’s real names

Trump tariff blow: How India plans to tackle liquidity crisis, cushion hit on exporters

Vicky Jain gets tangled in Rashami’s hair, leaves Ankita Lokhande angry; video goes viral: 'Bhai har jagah...'

'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...

PM Modi to meet China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin today amid Trump tariff strain, here' what to expect

SCO Summit: Ahead of meet with China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin issues BIG statement, says, 'common stand against...'

Sara Ali Khan offers prayers in grand Ganga Aarti at Varanasi’s iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav react

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is in...

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is

Vicky Jain gets tangled in Rashami’s hair, leaves Ankita Lokhande angry; video goes viral: 'Bhai har jagah...'

Vicky Jain gets tangled in Rashami’s hair, leaves Ankita Lokhande angry: Watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’

Tejashwi Yadav made the declaration during the last leg of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar. Here's know how Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav reacted to his announement.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 09:31 AM IST

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Gandhi and Congress party has been tight-lipped about the alliance INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Recently, with Rahul present at a public meeting in Arrah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced himself as the INDIA bloc’s CM face for the Bihar polls. Yadav made the declaration during the last leg of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar. 

During the rally, Yadav slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, calling him a "copycat CM" who copies his policies and makes announcements. He emphasised his originality, saying "Tejashwi is moving ahead. The government is following behind," and asked the crowd, "Do you want an original Chief Minister or a duplicate?" while Rahul Gandhi stood silent. 

How did SP chief Akhilesh Yadav react?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended strong support to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's "Voter Adhikar Yatra", calling it a movement to safeguard democratic rights in Bihar. Praising Tejashwi's previous tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, Akhilesh highlighted his record on employment. Tejashwi ji has shown his work even before. And there was a time when he gave a record number of jobs, and employment was provided. Now, the youth of Bihar at least have this confidence that once the government is formed, Tejaswi ji will again provide them employment.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch viral video

When asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face for the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...Tejashwi ji has shown his work here. And when he was in the government here, the decisions he took, jobs were given. What better face can there be than this? I assure him that we will help him with all our experience."

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Akhilesh questioned its electoral strategy. "The Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with SIR. What can be crazier or a more crazy decision than this? They want to contest elections by sitting behind the Election Commission...The Election Commission has become 'Jugaad Commission'," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Drawing a parallel with Uttar Pradesh, he said," We saw loot in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP used to get 26-36 per cent votes... In UP, the people voted with awareness. I hope this time the people of Bihar will also wipe them out."

Saturday's Voter Adhikar Yatra passed through Chapra in Saran and Arrah in Bhojpur. Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.The high-stakes Bihar assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?
Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?
September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch this month
September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch
R Ashwin finally reveals reason behind sudden IPL retirement, unveils his overseas league plans
R Ashwin finally reveals reason behind sudden IPL retirement
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to i
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out across all venues 50 days before contest
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE