Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’

Tejashwi Yadav made the declaration during the last leg of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar. Here's know how Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav reacted to his announement.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress party has been tight-lipped about the alliance INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Recently, with Rahul present at a public meeting in Arrah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced himself as the INDIA bloc’s CM face for the Bihar polls. Yadav made the declaration during the last leg of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar.

During the rally, Yadav slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, calling him a "copycat CM" who copies his policies and makes announcements. He emphasised his originality, saying "Tejashwi is moving ahead. The government is following behind," and asked the crowd, "Do you want an original Chief Minister or a duplicate?" while Rahul Gandhi stood silent.



How did SP chief Akhilesh Yadav react?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended strong support to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's "Voter Adhikar Yatra", calling it a movement to safeguard democratic rights in Bihar. Praising Tejashwi's previous tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, Akhilesh highlighted his record on employment. Tejashwi ji has shown his work even before. And there was a time when he gave a record number of jobs, and employment was provided. Now, the youth of Bihar at least have this confidence that once the government is formed, Tejaswi ji will again provide them employment.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch viral video

When asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face for the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...Tejashwi ji has shown his work here. And when he was in the government here, the decisions he took, jobs were given. What better face can there be than this? I assure him that we will help him with all our experience."

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Akhilesh questioned its electoral strategy. "The Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with SIR. What can be crazier or a more crazy decision than this? They want to contest elections by sitting behind the Election Commission...The Election Commission has become 'Jugaad Commission'," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Drawing a parallel with Uttar Pradesh, he said," We saw loot in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP used to get 26-36 per cent votes... In UP, the people voted with awareness. I hope this time the people of Bihar will also wipe them out."

Saturday's Voter Adhikar Yatra passed through Chapra in Saran and Arrah in Bhojpur. Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.The high-stakes Bihar assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.



(With inputs from ANI)