India

INDIA

Tejashwi Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on poll rout in Bihar as he congratulates CM Nitish Kumar: 'Hope that...'

Days after the poll debacle for the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister, saying that he hopes that the new government will live up to the aspirations of the people.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on poll rout in Bihar as he congratulates CM Nitish Kumar: 'Hope that...'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Image credit: ANI)
Days after the poll debacle for the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister, saying that he hopes that the new government will live up to the aspirations of the people. 

"Hearty congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking the oath as the chief minister of Bihar. Heartiest wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who were sworn in as members of the council of ministers", he said in a post on 'X'. 

 

"I hope that the new government will live up to the aspirations and expectations of responsible citizens, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative change to the lives of the people of Bihar," he added.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM 

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister for a historic fifth term, becoming the longest-serving CM of the state. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also sworn-in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent NDA leaders. Apart from the two deputy CMs, 18 cabinet ministers were sworn in. 

 

