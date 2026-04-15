Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on Bihar's new CM Samrat Choudhary, says, 'a product of Lalu Yadav's classroom'

The RJD leader said that Samrat Choudhary was not chosen as Bihar's CM by the people, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the tenure of Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the CM chair on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday congratulated newly sworn-in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary while also criticising the NDA government in Bihar.

He said the state continues to lag behind on key development indicators even after 21 years of rule of NDA.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary took oath as Bihar Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji on fulfilling his pledge today to remove the Elected Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji from the throne, and heartfelt best wishes on becoming the Selected Chief Minister. I hope that the new Honorable Chief Minister ji will be fully aware of this bitter, unpleasant, and harsh fact that, even after 21 years of NDA rule, Bihar lags far behind and remains significantly below the national average on most NITI Aayog benchmarks, including all indicators of quality education, better healthcare systems, a collapsed law and order system, income-investment, expenditure-consumption, jobs-employment, poverty-migration, uniform progress-inclusive growth, and all indicators of human development."

Yadav expressed hope that the new government will work for the state's progress, prosperity, and overall development while maintaining Bihar's pride and interests.

"I hope that the new Selected Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji, committed to Bihar's progress, happiness-prosperity, peace, harmony, security, and all-round improvement, will work powerfully and will not pawn the pride of Biharis to the directions of outsiders. Once again, heartfelt best wishes to the socialist Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji on his emergence," the post read.

The RJD leader said that Samrat Choudhary was not chosen as Bihar's CM by the people, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the tenure of Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the CM chair on Tuesday.

"Samrat Choudhary is a product of Lalu Yadav's classroom. Bihar's politics will continue to revolve around Lalu Yadav... The BJP, too, governed alongside them (NDA) for 20 years. Yet, Bihar's treasury remains empty," he told reporters.

"This is not a Chief Minister chosen by the people of Bihar. The mandate was not given by the public... 'Nitish ji ko BJP ne khatam kar diya toh vo ab khatam ho gaye hai (The BJP has finished Nitish, so he is over now)," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan also congratulated Choudhary and said that under his leadership, the NDA will work together to take Bihar forward on the path of development and meet the expectations of the people, especially under a youth-driven leadership.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Paswan said, "I congratulate Samrat Choudhary. Under his leadership, we will all work together to take the state forward towards making Bihar a developed state. I assure the public that we will meet their expectation they have from this government, which has youth leadership."

He also said that implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill would require delimitation, adding that assembly seats would increase and reservations would be provided accordingly.

"If the Women's Reservation Bill has to be implemented, it is important that delimitation is conducted. The seats will increase, and reservations will be made based on it," Paswan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)