Tejashwi Yadav blamed sister Rohini Acharya for RJD's debacle in Bihar elections? Report claims he said, 'tumhara haay lag gaya...'

Before Lalu Yadav's second eldest daughter Rohini Acharya made bombshell allegations on family and announced quitting politics, reports claim that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rohini Acharya allegedly engaged in a heated argument following RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan's debacle in Bihar Elections 2025.

Tejashwi Yadav argued with his sister on Saturday, November 15, day after the results were announced, as per NDTV report. Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM face of the 'Mahagathbandhan bloc', lashed out at his sister in anger and frustration. He told her, 'Tumhare karan ham chunaav haar gae… tumhara haay lag gaya ham logo ko (We lost the election because of you… your curse has fallen on us).' Moreover, the argument escalated when Tejashwi threw a slipper at Acharya and used abusive language.

Rohini Acharya quits politics, disowns family

Rohini Acharya said on Saturday announced that she has decided to quit politics, declaring that she was disowning her family a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan’s faced embarrasing loss in Bihar election results, where RJD maanged to win on only 25 seats.

Rohini on X, announced, 'I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …and I’m taking all the blame’s.' She also made serious allegation in two of her emotional posts.