INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan's CM face CONFIRMED? Ahead of RJD-Congress led grand alliance's press conference, posters drop BIG hint

Amid speculations of internal rift the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has reached the consensus.Mahagathbandhan is set to hold a press conference today in Patna, and is likely to announce RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face, the presser posters drop big hint.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan's CM face CONFIRMED? Ahead of RJD-Congress led grand alliance's press conference, posters drop BIG hint
Amid speculations of internal rift the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has reached the consensus to make Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face for the Bihar elections 2025, as per reports.

Mahagathbandhan is set to hold a press conference today in Patna, and is likely to announce Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face. This is expected after posters of Thursday's press conference featured only his photo, with no congress leader in sight, even Rahul Gandhi. After the press conference, the alliance is set to run an election campaign under a slogan 'Chalo Bihar, Badlein Bihar, with hastag '#BiharWantsTejashwiSarkar'

BJP takes swipe at only tejashwi Yadav on the posters

BJP has taken a swipe at the Congress, pointing out that its leader Rahul Gandhi's photo is missing from the posters for the Grand Alliance's press conference. BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla pn X said, 'Joint PC? But only one picture. Rahul Gandhi & Congress ka 'samman chori'. Showed Congress & Rahul his place?'

Congress Ashok Gehlot meets Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot arrived in Patna, and held a meeting with RJD leader Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav. He has been given the responsibility of the Congress’s observer for Bihar elections, to resolve the internal disputes on seat-sharing within Mahagathbandhan.

He said, 'We had a good discussion with Lalu ji and Tejashwi Yadav. Everything will be clear in the press conference on Thursday. We are united in our goal to defeat the NDA. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will begin the campaign together.'

'There are 243 seats in Bihar, and sometimes friendly fights on 5–7 seats happen. We are going to campaign together and win,' he added.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. While the contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

