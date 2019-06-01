Tejashwi-Tej Pratap's name missing in Rabri Devi's Iftar party invite, sets tongues wagging

It is speculated that the move is aimed at placating the RJD leaders unhappy with the leadership of Tejashwi who led the Mahagathbandhan in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi, the wife of jailed party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has organised an Iftar party at her residence in Patna on Sunday. However, the invitation card sent out to guests does not mention the names of either of his sons - Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav - amid clamour against the leadership of Tejashwi following the party's rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

It is speculated that the move is aimed at placating the RJD leaders unhappy with the leadership of Tejashwi who led the Mahagathbandhan - a grouping of four Bihar-based regional parties and the Congress - in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been organising Iftar parties - the evening feast for fasting Muslims in the holy month of Ramzan - for years. However, since he spent last year's Ramzan in jail after being convicted in fodder scam, his wife Rabri, also a former CM, has taken over the reins.

She organised last year's Iftar party at her residence and the invitation card sent out to guests had names of both Tej Pratap and Tejashwi. But with both names missing in this year's invite has sparked speculations in the state capital.

It is said in Patna political circles that many senior leaders of the party are not ready to accept Tejashwi's leadership. Tej Pratap, on the other hand, was in open rebellion during the polls after his aides were ignored in ticket distribution which was handled by Tejashwi and Rabri.

Over a dozen RJD MLAs, including Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Chandrika Roy, skipped the legislature party meeting held after the poll defeat. They were, apparently unhappy over their poll defeat from Darbhanga and Saran respectively.

Sources in the "mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance) said the RJD MLAs were dissatisfied with the leadership of Tejashwi, the younger son and political heir of Lalu.

They also pointed towards the damage that might have been caused by the rebellion from Tejashwi's mercurial elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who had floated a parallel outfit and supported rebel candidates loyal to himself in the polls, before falling in line.

On the issue of the sons' name not finding mention in the invitation card, RJD leader Vijay Prakash said no meaning should be drawn over this. He said the party is being led by Lalu and Rabri is number two. Accepting that both their names were mentioned in the last year's cards, Prakash said this year's Iftar party is being organised by Rabri and that is why only her name finds a place.

Congress also commented on the matter saying that the move is taken to placate angry RJD leaders. Congress leader Chandra Prakash said RJD leaders are not happy with Tejashwi's leadership and it is a good move to let Rabri lead the party. She has been the leader of the party and the Chief Minister in the past as well, he said.

The Congress had skipped a meeting of the alliance partners convened at the residence of Rabri Devi on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP took a potshot at the reported infighting and said RJD is struggling to save the party.

JD(U), an ally of the BJP, however, was sympathetic of Tejashwi and said he is a young leader sho worked hard in the elections.