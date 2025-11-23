Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter

The Tejas crash is tragic, but it doesn’t define the aircraft. Tejas is modern, affordable, Indian-made, and improving. With upgrades and accountability, it remains key to India’s future air power.

The crash of a Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow on 21 November was heartbreaking. A skilled pilot lost his life in front of thousands of spectators, and the entire nation mourned. This tragic incident has sparked fresh debates about our homegrown fighter jet. But here's what we need to understand—one accident doesn't define the worth of an entire programme that represents India's aviation dreams.

Let me be clear from the start. I believe in the Tejas, and I think every Indian should too. Not because it's perfect, but because it's ours, and because it represents something much bigger than just a fighter jet.

This was only the second crash in 24 years. Think about that for a moment. The MiG-21, which the Tejas is replacing, earned the unfortunate nickname "flying coffin" because of its accident record. In comparison, losing just two aircraft since 2001 is actually remarkable for any fighter jet programme. The earlier crash in March 2024 near Jaisalmer ended safely because the pilot ejected in time. Every aircraft in the world faces accidents during testing and operations. What matters is how we learn and improve.

Yes, the Tejas programme has faced massive delays. It started in the 1980s, flew its first prototype in 2001, and entered service only in 2015. That's decades of waiting. Our Air Chief Marshal even said publicly that HAL was "not in mission mode" after they failed to deliver even one of the promised 11 jets by February. These criticisms are valid and necessary. We must hold our defence manufacturers accountable.

But delays don't mean failure. Building a fighter jet from scratch is incredibly difficult. Only a handful of countries can do it. We're talking about creating an aircraft that flies faster than sound, carries deadly weapons, and protects our skies. India had to develop this technology almost entirely on our own because other nations wouldn't share their secrets. Every challenge we faced taught us something valuable.

Now look at what we've achieved. The Tejas is the world's smallest single-seat, single-engine combat aircraft. It uses 45 percent composite materials that make it lighter and harder to detect on radar. Its Y-shaped air intakes hide the engine blades from enemy radar. The pilot can fire missiles just by looking at targets through the helmet display. It carries laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs, and advanced missiles like Derby and ASTRA. The cockpit features a zero-zero ejection seat, which means the pilot can safely eject even at zero altitude and zero speed—a crucial safety feature that can save lives during emergencies right after takeoff or before landing. And speaking of impressive numbers, this fighter can reach speeds between 1,975 to 2,220 kilometres per hour. That's faster than a bullet train travels in an entire hour—except the Tejas covers that distance every single hour it flies at top speed. This is genuinely impressive technology made right here in India.

Some critics point to its small size and single engine as weaknesses. They're missing the point entirely. Yes, twin-engine jets are more powerful and can carry heavier loads. But single-engine fighters are 30 percent cheaper to build and operate. For a country that needs 42 fighter squadrons but currently has only 29, affordability matters enormously. We need numbers as well as capability.

Each Tejas costs approximately INR 250 to 300 crore rupees. To put that in perspective, that's about the budget of a small town for an entire year, but for defending our nation, it's actually quite reasonable. Compare that to foreign alternatives costing three or four times more. With 182 jets already ordered and plans for 351 eventually, we're building a formidable force without bankrupting ourselves. Every rupee we spend on Tejas stays in India, creates jobs, builds expertise, and strengthens our defence industry.

The upcoming Mk1A version addresses earlier limitations with AESA radar that can detect enemies from much farther away, electronic warfare systems that jam enemy missiles, and beyond visual range capability. The Mk2 will bring even more upgrades. This is how indigenous programmes work—you start somewhere, you learn, you improve continuously.

Our Air Force is retiring the MiG-29, Jaguar, and Mirage 2000 by 2035. We cannot keep depending on foreign suppliers for replacements. What happens during conflicts when spare parts don't arrive? What happens when other countries use defence sales as political leverage? The Tejas gives us strategic independence. That's priceless.

Every successful aviation nation went through exactly what we're experiencing. America's F-16 had problems initially. So did France's Rafale and Sweden's Gripen. They persisted, fixed issues, and eventually produced world-class fighters. We must show the same determination.

HAL absolutely needs to speed up production and meet deadlines. The Air Force's frustration is completely justified. But the solution isn't abandoning Tejas—it's fixing the production system, investing more resources, and supporting our engineers and workers to do better.

When Prime Minister Vajpayee named this aircraft Tejas, meaning radiance or brilliance, he saw its potential to make India shine. That vision is becoming reality, albeit slower than we hoped. The 38 jets already flying prove the design works. The international interest, including from countries looking to buy it, proves others see its value too.

We cannot let one tragic accident or production delays discourage us. Instead, we should investigate thoroughly, implement safety improvements, pressure HAL to deliver faster, and continue supporting this vital programme. The Tejas represents Indian engineering capability, strategic autonomy, and national pride. It deserves our patience and faith as it grows into the formidable fighter it was meant to be.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

