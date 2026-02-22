UP: New 74 km link road to connect Ganga, Yamuna expressway with Noida Airport, make ease travel on Agra-Greater Noida stretch
Russia: Moscow temporarily closes all four international airports amid Ukrainian drone attacks
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display in Ahmedabad, beat India by 76 runs
Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow mishap
India strongly condemns Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan during Ramadan, says ‘Women and children killed’
'Have you opened a massage parlour?': Three Arunachal women allege racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi; FIR lodged
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China
Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
INDIA
In another similar incident, a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) crashed, prompting intensive probes and broad-based technical checks across the fleet. The pilot has been ejected safely.
In another similar incident, a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) crashed, prompting intensive probes and broad-based technical checks across the fleet.
As per sources, the accident took place earlier in February in an operational area at a major air base when the aircraft was landing after a routine training sortie. Preliminary assessment found a suspected technical glitch, more likely including an issue in onboard systems.
The Indian Air Force aircraft has suffered severe airframe damage and may be rendered unserviceable. However, there was no harm to the pilot who ejected safely and escaped without serious injury.
This is not the first incident, but the third Tejas aircraft crashed since induction into the IAF. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer two years ago in March 2024 while the fighter jet was returning from a firepower demonstration; in that incident also, the pilot had ejected safely. The second incident took place during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow last year in November, but in this incident, the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, was killed after sustaining injuries.
Terrifying visuals of the crash were shared on social media which showed the aircraft nosediving onto the ground and blasted in fire. The incident did not give Syal the time to eject safely.
An inquiry into last year’s crash is still ongoing.
The recent crash occurred at a time when the Tejas Mk1A programme is already facing significant delays, with deliveries lagging by nearly two years despite the IAF placing orders for 180 Mk1A jets.
So far, the IAF has not released any official statement regarding the incident.