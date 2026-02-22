FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow mishap

In another similar incident, a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) crashed, prompting intensive probes and broad-based technical checks across the fleet. The pilot has been ejected safely.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST

Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie, three months after Dubai Airshow mishap
Tejas LCA crashes during training sortie
In another similar incident, a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) crashed, prompting intensive probes and broad-based technical checks across the fleet. 

As per sources, the accident took place earlier in February in an operational area at a major air base when the aircraft was landing after a routine training sortie. Preliminary assessment found a suspected technical glitch, more likely including an issue in onboard systems. 

The Indian Air Force aircraft has suffered severe airframe damage and may be rendered unserviceable. However, there was no harm to the pilot who ejected safely and escaped without serious injury.  

Earlier incidents 

This is not the first incident, but the third Tejas aircraft crashed since induction into the IAF. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer two years ago in March 2024 while the fighter jet was returning from a firepower demonstration; in that incident also, the pilot had ejected safely. The second incident took place during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow last year in November, but in this incident, the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, was killed after sustaining injuries.  

Terrifying visuals of the crash were shared on social media which showed the aircraft nosediving onto the ground and blasted in fire. The incident did not give Syal the time to eject safely. 

An inquiry into last year’s crash is still ongoing. 

The recent crash occurred at a time when the Tejas Mk1A programme is already facing significant delays, with deliveries lagging by nearly two years despite the IAF placing orders for 180 Mk1A jets. 

So far, the IAF has not released any official statement regarding the incident.

