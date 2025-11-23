Tejas jet crash: New video shows pilot's final moments, why Wing Commander Namansh Syal could not be saved

A new video of the Tejas jet crash that killed pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal has come to light showing the final moments. The video shows the pilot probably making an attempt to eject at the final moment, but could not complete it due to lack of time and elevation as the jet went down.

What is in the new video of Tejas jet?

The unfortunate incident took place at Dubai Airshow when the Tejas jet was performing a low-altitude aerobatic manoeuvre during which it went down, engulfed in flames as soon as it crashed to the ground. Social media has been flooded with videos of the airshow showing thick black smoke bellowing from the site of the crash. IAF pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, died in the accident on spot.

The one minute-three second video has unveiled what happened in the last moments of the IAF pilot. As soon as the jet is seen going up in flames, a parachute-like object is visible. Its presence tells that the pilot attempted to eject, but there was no scope for safety. The possibility could be that pilot Syal was trying to regain control and save the aircraft, which has almost never witnessed any fatal incident. The new video was likely made by a spectator at the air show, which shows the last performance of the Tejas jet which showed a manoeuvre known as a barrel roll, in which the jet turns over and then comes up again. Few moments before it went down, the jet was performing a negative-G turn. However, at this moment, the jet was flying at a very low altitude.

This was the second crash involving a Tejas combat jet in less than two years. In March last year, a Tejas fighter jet went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with the pilot ejecting safely. The Tejas jet is a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is known as one of the smallest and lightest fighter jets in its class. The IAF condoled the pilot's death in a statement and said it was constituting a court of inquiring to determine the cause of the crash.