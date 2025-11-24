Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

Tejas aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd called the jet crash an "isolated occurrence" and clarified that it will have no impact on the business and other aspects. IAF pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal's last rites were performed on Sunday.

Calling the tragic crash of the light combat aircraft Tejas during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show an "isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances", its maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday asserted that there is "no impact" on its business operations, financial performance or future deliveries.

In a stock exchange filing, the state-owned company stated that it is extending full support and cooperation to the agencies investigating the crash and will keep stakeholders informed of any material developments."We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show was an isolated occurrence arising from exceptional circumstances. " "We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company's business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments," the company further added.

A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, resulting in the death of the Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The last rites of Wing Commander were performed on Sunday at his native village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. An IAF aircraft carrying his body landed at the Kangra airport, from where his remains were taken to his ancestral village for last rites. Before reaching Kangra, Wing Commander Syal’s mortal remains were flown to Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in its statement.HAL's Tejas aircraft is an indigenously developed, multi-role combat aircraft with a canard delta wing design, capable of air defence, reconnaissance, and strike missions.