FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

Tejas aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd called the jet crash an "isolated occurrence" and clarified that it will have no impact on the business and other aspects. IAF pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal's last rites were performed on Sunday.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...
HAL called Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Calling the tragic crash of the light combat aircraft Tejas during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show an "isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances", its maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday asserted that there is "no impact" on its business operations, financial performance or future deliveries.
 
In a stock exchange filing, the state-owned company stated that it is extending full support and cooperation to the agencies investigating the crash and will keep stakeholders informed of any material developments."We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show was an isolated occurrence arising from exceptional circumstances. "  "We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company's business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments," the company further added.
 
A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, resulting in the death of the Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The last rites of Wing Commander were performed on Sunday at his native village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. An IAF aircraft carrying his body landed at the Kangra airport, from where his remains were taken to his ancestral village for last rites. Before reaching Kangra, Wing Commander Syal’s mortal remains were flown to Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.
 
"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in its statement.HAL's Tejas aircraft is an indigenously developed, multi-role combat aircraft with a canard delta wing design, capable of air defence, reconnaissance, and strike missions.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'
Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit in Maharashtra?
Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...
Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's funeral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement