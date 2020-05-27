Tejas inducted into 18 Squadron by IAF, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies fighter

The second squadron of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter was operationalised in the Indian Air Force on Wednesday at Air Force Station in Sulur.

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria flew the No. 18 Squadron ‘Flying Bullets’ of the Indian Air Force at the Sulur airbase on Saturday. The squadron was equipped with LCA Tejas FOC Aircraft and will be the second IAF squadron to fly LCA Tejas.

The first LCA-Tejas FOC standard aircraft also completed its contract flight test acceptance within 12 months of the standard of preparation release in February 2019.

The Tejas FOC made its first successful test flight in Bengaluru just a couple of months ago on March 17, 2020.

HAL has completed production of all SU 30 MKI contracted to HAL by IAF during the current year and is expecting to get few additional orders for SU-30MKI. With this and the expected order for 83 MK1A LCA which is cleared by DAC and 15 LCH limited series production aircraft, which is in final stages of discussion, the order book is likely to attain a healthy position during the next financial year 2020-21.

The IAF already operates 20 Tejas jets in Initial Operation Clearance (IOC) in the 45 Squadron while the 18 Squadron will also have 20 jets in FOC version with 16 fighters and 4 trainers.