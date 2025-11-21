FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show: 5 key facts about the indigenous aircraft

Pictures and videos from the crash site showed a plume of thick black smoke rising over Al-Maktoum International Airport as frightened spectators looked on. The Indian Air Force IIAF) said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 07:43 PM IST

Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show: 5 key facts about the indigenous aircraft
The IAF said it was forming a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.
A Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, killing the pilot. Pictures and videos from the crash site showed a plume of thick black smoke rising over Al-Maktoum International Airport as frightened spectators looked on. The Indian Air Force (IAF) said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief." The force added that it was constituting a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

1) Tejas is a 4.5-generation, single-seat fighter jet, but the IAF also operates a two-seat trainer variant. It is known as one of the lightest and smallest aircraft in its class. The first test flight of the Tejas fighter jet took place in 2001. The first squadron, the No. 45 Flying Daggers, was inducted into the IAF in 2016.

2) Tejas is manufactured by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). It was the outcome of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme, which was started in 1984 with the aim of developing a modern and indigenous combat jet to replace the aging MiG-21 fleet.

3) Tejas is a single-engine, multirole combat jet with a canard delta wing. According to the HAL, it is capable of offensive air support, close combat, and ground attack roles. HAL is presently developing the Mark II variant of the aircraft. 

4) India has been working to secure international sales of the Tejas fighter jet, but no such deals have been finalised as yet. One of the key issues remains that the aircraft is not combat-proven.

5) In September 2025, the government signed a Rs 62,000-crore deal with the HAL for the procurement of 97 Tejas jets, with the fleet comprising 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters. The Ministry of Defence said the delivery of the jets would begin during 2027-28 and be completed over a six-year period.

