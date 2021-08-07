Tejas Express services resume today; check date, timings inside

After four months, the IRCTC run Indian Railways' corporate trains resumed the services of Tejas Express from today

After four months, the IRCTC run Indian Railways' corporate trains resumed the services of Tejas Express from today. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation resumed the operations of both the trains, Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express resumed their operations after they were cancelled amid a surge of COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

Both the trains will run for four days a week, operating on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Tejas Express are the first such train run entirely by a corporate entity.

However, there will be no tatkal or premium tatkal quota booking for the train as Tejas Express will only have a general quota and a foreign tourist quota.

In the new bookings, Tejas Express passengers will not get any concession tickets but children aged below 5 years are exempted from the fare.

The fare of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express has been kept dynamic in nature keeping in mind the prevailing bus, taxi, rail and airline fare.

Tejas Express comes equipped with all modern onboard facilities and provides state of the art amenities for passengers travelling in the train.