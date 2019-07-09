Tejas Express from Delhi to Lucknow to be 1st train given to private operators

Tejas Express, which connects Delhi and Lucknow, is set to become the first train that will be operated by a private player. The Railways Ministry is also expected to allow private players to take over and run some of its infrastructure and facilities. The privatisation of some services and facilities is seen as a way to bring in much needed investments without taking the disinvestment route.

The privatisation proposals were among the recommendations of the Railway Board as part of the action plan for the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government.

Tejas Express will be leased out to a private player who wins the bidding process, which will be conducted by IRCTC. After Tejas Express, another train with a route of about 500 km will be handed over to a private player. It is expected that the second train could be one that runs between Delhi and Chandigarh.

The government could also accept the recommendation of Niti Aayog to privatise the operation some of Railways's stadiums and other relevant infrastructure. The government has also said it expects that the involvement of private players could help improve the standard of services and facilities.

Niti Aayog had estimated that Railways could ear up to Rs 1000 crore a year if it leased out its stadiums for private commercial use.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech on Friday that Indian Railways needs investment of about Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030. She had said the government would consider the public-private partnership for upgradation of infrastructure, rail and rolling stock.