Tej Pratap Yadav performs 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagna' for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, says 'he lost his mind'

Former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday performed a 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagna' ritual at his residence in Patna for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He was seen sitting with other people, wearing face masks and hairnet, around the ritual fire, performing the puja. Tej Pratap was angry at Nitish Kumar for refusing to ferry back students and migrants of Bihar who are stuck in other states amidst lockdown.

"The Chief Minister has lost his mind. His government does not look serious on the issue of bringing back migrants, who are trapped in other states," he said.

He conveyed to the media that he is performing the havan for Nitish Kumar so that he becomes wiser, and makes important decisions regarding the safety of migrants and students stuck in other states.

He also expressed the desire to transport the migrants stuck in other states to Bihar itself. "I have a bus. If the Chief Minister allows me, I will bring back all the labourers and students of Bihar." he said.

Meanwhile, he also questioned Narendra Modi over his failure to perform a ritual during the time of the pandemic. "Such things were performed in ancient India to end the epidemic. Why has the Prime Minister not performed any such rituals?" Yadav said.

There are 251 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bihar after 28 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 25. Out of the conformed COVID-19 cases, 46 people have been cured and two are dead.