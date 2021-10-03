Tej Pratap Yadav makes shocking claim about RJD chief Lalu Yadav, says THIS

Veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been held 'hostage' in New Delhi, alleged his son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday. He said while speaking at an event in Patna, "Despite getting bail months ago, my father is still being held hostage in New Delhi."

Tej Pratap Yadav further said that some people in the party are "dreaming" of becoming the chief of RJD.

“My father is not keeping well and I do not want to put any pressure also. He is suffering from multiple diseases. Few people in the party are dreaming of becoming the national president of RJD. It's been almost a year that my father came out of jail but he has been held back there (Delhi)," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

"I spoke to my father and asked him to stay with me in Patna and look after the organisation of the party," he said and further added that when Lalu Prasad Yadav used to live in Patna, the main gate of their residence used to be open and he used to meet the common people in the outhouse."

"My father is unwell. There are 4-5 people in the party who are dreaming to become RJD's national president. Do not need to name them as it is known to everyone. He was released nearly a year ago from jail but is still being held hostage," the RJD leader said.

Tej Pratap's statements come amid the backdrop of a straining relationship with his younger brother, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. In August, the latter had asked Tej to maintain 'discipline' as reports say that there is a power struggle over RJD's control between the two of them.