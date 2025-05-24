Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday took to social media to make a big announcement with regard to his personal life.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday took to social media to make a big announcement with regard to his personal life. Taking to Facebook, Yadav confirmed his relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav, emphasising that the duo has been in a relationship for the past 12 years.

Sharing a picture with Anushka, the RJD leader wrote, "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the woman appearing in this picture with me is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other for the past 12 years and love each other too. We have been in a relationship for the past 12 years."

Tej Pratap Yadav further said that he had been willing to spill beans on his relationship for many days. "Through this post, I'm sharing my feelings with you all. Hope you understand this", he continued.

On one hand, a section of people congratulated him but on the other, several raised eyebrows as Tej Pratap Yadav talked about his 12-year-old relationship. However, he had married a girl named Aishwarya in 2018 but later got divorced.

Spending quality time in Maldives

The RJD leader is currently in Maldives. In a recent post on Instagram, he shared a video of himself, sitting by the sea shore, lost in meditation.

Sharing the clip, he captioned it, "Peace is an essential part of life.We constantly seek it, for without peace, our lives can descend into chaos. Through meditation and self-reflection, we gain a deeper understanding of our thoughts and emotions, leading to a greater sense of fulfillment and happiness.The sound of flowing water holds a unique power, comforting and grounding. It can help us channel our energy in positive ways, reminding us of nature’s calm and encouraging us to create harmony within ourselves and in our surroundings."