Tej Pratap Yadav claims Sai Baba's miracle, says 'found envelope in office...'

Tej Pratap Yadav is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Tej Pratap Yadav (File)

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed that he experienced Sai Baba's miracle. The politician said he had asked for Sai Baba's 'bhabhoot' which he got in an envelope in his office.

He said he is a devotee of Sai Baba. After the miracle, he has become a firm believer in the saint's power. He said the saint answers his devotees' calls. 

He claimed he was watching a television show on the saint's life on television when he thought could he actually perform a miracle. The next day he found the envelope, he said. 

Yadav said he had never seen such a miracle in his life. 

He said he had asked for 'bhabhoot' (ashes) as Sai Baba's prasad. 

Yadav is known for expressing his spiritual side. In the past, he has called himself Krishna's avatar. His photos in Lord Krishna's attire went viral a few years ago. 

He is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Yadav claimed the ashes have mystical powers and it can end any disease.

Yadav's brother Tejashwi is said to be the heir-apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. He has also proved his mettle in the electoral arena as he single-handedly drove RJD to become the single-largest party in the 2020 elections. 

