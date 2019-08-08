Tehseen Poonawalla files plea in SC demanding withdrawal of curfew in J&K, release of detained leaders

A plea has been filed by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels & other restrictions from JammuAndKashmir. Post abrogation of Article 370, a tight lockdown has been enforced in the state with top political leaders in detention to ensure that no untoward incidents take place there.

The plea also seeks "immediate release of political leaders from illegal custody". He also wants a judicial commission to be formed which would visit ground zero and submit a status report about the situation there to SC. The matter will be heard today. In his Twitter feed, Tehseen has clarified that he supports government's stance to water down Article 370. However, he is asking for assurances for citizens there, which article 19 and article 21 entails them.

Poonawalla said, " I support the watering down of Article370 & full application of the Indian Constitution. I am not a supporter of #Article370 the way it was. What I am asking for - GoI has assured the exact same things via "sources" to the media . The GoI says Article 21 can never be suspended & we will ensure NO loss of life of #Kashmir fellow citizens. I just want the SAME assurance already given , in writing."

He said, "For me my #BharatMata is supreme hence I want the guarantees in the Constitution of India wrt to Article 21 to be applied in #Kashmir. I hope the GoI ensure availability of food & access to medical services as this is a Fundamental right/promise to us.I am absolutely for watering down of #Article370 & application of my #Indian Constitution. This means as per Article 21 the right to life, liberty & healthcare & food is fundamental. This must be given to our #KashmirMeriJaan citizens."

Quoting Keshavnanda Bharti judgment he said, " Article 21 can't be suspended. I am moving hon SC to request the GoI to ensure NO LIVES are lost. India is 1st, as is her constitution. We must ensure this".