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Tehseen Poonawalla accuses Delhi Police of house arrest ahead of E20 protest, slams Nitin Gadkari

Tehseen Poonawalla has alleged that Delhi Police placed him under house arrest to stop his planned protest and hunger strike against the government's E20 fuel policy.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Tehseen Poonawalla accuses Delhi Police of house arrest ahead of E20 protest, slams Nitin Gadkari
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Activist Tehseen Poonawalla has claimed that Delhi Police placed him under house arrest on Saturday, preventing him from holding a planned protest and hunger strike against the Centre's E20 petrol policy.

Poonawalla shared several videos on social media showing police personnel outside his residence. In one post, he alleged that a large police team had been deployed to stop him from leaving.

"An entire battalion of Delhi Police, including women officers, has put me under house arrest! Nitin Gadkari is scared of ethanol," he wrote on X.

In another video, Poonawalla questioned police officers about the action against him and asked why he was being stopped without any official order.

"No papers, nothing. I am under house arrest... Azaadi ke 15 din pehle aap mujhe detain kar rahe (you are detaining me 15 days before Independence Day)," he is heard telling a police officer.

The officer replied that the proposed protest could create a law-and-order problem and requested him to cooperate.

Protest planned against E20 fuel

On Friday, Poonawalla had announced that he would hold a solo march to Gandhi Smriti, followed by a silent protest and an indefinite hunger strike against the government's E20 fuel policy. His announcement came after Delhi Police denied permission for his planned 'Gaadi March' to Parliament on July 31.

Poonawalla has been leading a campaign against ethanol-blended fuel through his group, Team Bharat. The group is demanding that consumers should also have the option of buying 100% petrol, E5 and E10 fuels instead of only E20.

Earlier this week, Team Bharat representatives met Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and raised the issue. However, according to Poonawalla, no assurance was given during the meeting.

Debate over E20 fuel

The Centre's rollout of E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, has sparked criticism from opposition leaders and some vehicle owners. Many drivers of vehicles manufactured before 2023 have claimed the fuel reduces mileage and increases maintenance costs.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has acknowledged that E20 may reduce fuel efficiency by 2% to 6%. However, he has maintained that government testing found no evidence that the fuel causes engine damage. In Parliament, Gadkari also said E20 offers better acceleration and reduces carbon emissions by around 30% compared to E10 fuel.

Poonawalla had earlier organised an anti-E20 protest on July 5 and later announced a larger 'Gaadi March' with support from the Delhi Taxi and Transport Owners and Tour Operators Association. The march was eventually cancelled after permission was denied over law-and-order concerns.

On Friday, he announced a fresh solo campaign called 'March for Awaaz Ki Azaadi', but claimed he was stopped by police before he could leave his home.

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