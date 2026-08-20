Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal approaches Supreme Court against 10-year sentence in 2013 rape case

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on August 6 convicted Tejpal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison for raping a former colleague, overturning his 2021 acquittal in a decade-old case. Tejpal has challenged the High Court order.

Former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal has appealed the Supreme Court against his conviction and sentence of ten years in a rape case involving a junior colleague.

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on August 6 convicted Tejpal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison for raping a former colleague, overturning his 2021 acquittal in a decade-old case. Tejpal has challenged the High Court order.

Goa government has also moved the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of the sentence for Tejpal in the case.The State has sought enhancement of the 10-year rigorous imprisonment. It said the punishment is inadequate and sought life imprisonment for the former editor.

The High Court had delivered the verdict on the Goa government's appeal challenging Tejpal's acquittal by the Goa Sessions Court in 2021.

About the case

The case pertains to allegations made by a female journalist who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator on November 7 and 8, during an official event in Panaji in 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, on those charges.

According to the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State of Goa before the Supreme Court, the initial act of sexual assault took place on November 7, 2013, when Tejpal asked a junior colleague to accompany him to the room of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro at the Grand Hyatt, Goa, during the Tehelka THiNK festival.

The colleague, who was a close friend of his daughter, entered the elevator with him, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her protests, as contended in the SLP.

On September 29, 2017, he was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. However, he pleaded not guilty.

In May 2021, the Goa Sessions Court acquitted Tejpal of all charges, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The trial court noted the absence of medical evidence and relied on messages exchanged between the complainant and Tejpal, concluding that they did not support the claim that she had been traumatised by the alleged assault.

The Goa government submitted before the apex court that the alleged repetition of the assault on the following day demonstrated a “complete absence of remorse.”