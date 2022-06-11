Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Teenager boy detained for allegedly raping 9-year-old in Uttar Pradesh

Police said that the minor was sleeping at her house on Friday night when the boy entered there and allegedly raped her.

Reported By:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

Teenager boy detained for allegedly raping 9-year-old in Uttar Pradesh
Picture: File Photo

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in this district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in an area under the New Mandi police station limits, they said. The minor was sleeping at her house on Friday night when the boy entered there and allegedly raped her, police said.

The teenager was apprehended on Saturday after a complaint was lodged against him by the girl's family members. The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

READ | Aiming to redevelop Delhi's 500 km of roads as per European style: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.