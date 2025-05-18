An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a scuffle reportedly triggered by a dispute over playing music at an event in Delhi, police said on Sunday, i.e., May 18.

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a scuffle reportedly triggered by a dispute over playing music at an event in Delhi, police said on Sunday, i.e., May 18. Bheem Sen, a resident of Badhola village, sustained injuries during the attack. Later, he was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, added the police.

As per a report by news agency PTI, citing police, Bheem Sen had a minor altercation with a group of boys over playing music at an event held on Friday. On Saturday, the group attacked him with a knife in an alleged act of retaliation.

"He sustained two stab wounds and despite medical efforts, could not be saved. An FIR has been registered at Mahendra Park Police Station," said the police, adding that a crime team and forensic experts visited the incident site to collect evidence. Meanwhile, the body has sent for post-mortem.

Four juveniles have been arrested and a further probe is underway into the matter. Efforts are underway to seize the weapon used in the crime, said the police.

