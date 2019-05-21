Technical snag hits service on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, partial operation resumes

Normal services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre were disrupted on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, affecting thousands of passengers.

The train services, because of the technical issue, are running in two loops -- between HUDA City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on their Twitter handle.

"There will be no train movement between Sultanpur & Qutub Minar & we will update when the issue is rectified," read another tweet.

The DMRC informed that repair work was initiated between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur stations. The passengers of two trains between the two stations have been evacuated, the authorities said.

Later, the metro officials said that two maintenance teams rectified the issue on an urgent basis. Movement of trains, however, has been partially normalised between Qutub Minar and Chhatarpur stations on a single line.

"Train movement partially normalised between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur. Single line operational at the moment. We will keep you updated," it said in a tweet.

The Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers from Delhi to neighbouring Gurgaon in Haryana.

The route measures almost 49 km and has a total of 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The stretch connects prominent areas such as Delhi University, New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway Stations, INA Market, AIIMS and Hauz Khas.