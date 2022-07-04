Hyderabad: Techie's burnt body found, wife's kin detained for murder

Representational Image

In a suspected case of honour killing, the burnt body of a 25-year-old software engineer, Narayana Reddy, who went missing from KPHB Colony in the city last week, was discovered in a forest area in Jinnaram of Sangareddy district on Sunday. Police in its initial investigation believe that his wife's relatives, who opposed to their marriage are behind the murder.

Reddy had gone missing on June 27 and police began a search following a complaint from his relative on June 30.

Narayan left his room, informing his friends that he is going to meet some relatives but when he did not return and his mobile was also switched off, his brother-in-law ldged a missing complaint at KPHB police station.

Police have taken three people in custody and suspect the role of his enstarnged in-laws as they were against the marriage despite both being distant relatives and from the same caste. One of the detained is related to Reddy's wife.

According to police, Reddy's relatives picked him up from his flat on June 27 and took him to another flat near Manikonda where they made him consume alcohol. Once he was intoxinated thet throttled his neck and killed him. They later drove his body to Jinnaram where they dumped it and set it on fire.

Police traced Narayan's body on Sunday and found it had more than 80 per cent of burns and was in a decomposing state. “Further probe is on to know more details behind the offence and their motive,” said B Kishan, Inspector of KPHB police station.