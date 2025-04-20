A field engineer died allegedly by suicide in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, alleging harassment by wife and her family, reported India Today. As per the report, he recorded a video providing details on the ordeals he had been going through.

A field engineer died allegedly by suicide in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, alleging harassment by wife and her family, reported India Today. As per the report, he recorded a video providing details on the ordeals he had been going through. The deceased, Mohit Kumar, claimed that he was being pressurised by his wife and in-laws to transfer all his property in their names and was threatened with false dowry charges.

In the video, Mohit Kumar said that if there were laws for men, he wouldn't have to take such an extreme step. "By the time you get this video, I will be gone from this world. If there was a law for men, maybe I wouldn’t have taken this step. I couldn’t bear the mental torture by my wife and her family. Mom, Dad, please forgive me", he said.

As per the India Today report, Mohit was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. He married his long-term girlfriend Priya Yadav. As per Mohit, things were going smooth until Priya secured a job as a primary teacher at a school in Bihar's Samastipur. After that, she reportedly started behaving differently, harassing her husband mentally.

In the video, Mohit further claimed, "My wife, Priya Yadav’s mother, forced the abortion of our child and kept all the jewellery and sarees with her. My wife is threatening me that if I don’t transfer the house and property in her name, she will file a false dowry case against me and my family."

Distressed, Mohit concluded the video by saying, "If I don’t get justice even after my death, then let my ashes be immersed in a drain. Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I couldn't live up to your expectations."

The police recovered his body from Room no 105 of the Jolly Hotel near Railway Station Road. "We received information from Jolly Hotel at Railway Station Road. Mohit had checked into Room No. 105 and hadn’t come out. When we opened the door, he was found hanging. We conducted a forensic examination, and prepared a report. Prima facie, it appears to be suicide. His address is traced, and the family were informed", India Today cited Abhay Nath Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, as saying.

A further probe is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.