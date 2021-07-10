Teachers' unique way to educate students without internet connection in Rajasthan is winning hearts

Schools have been shut since the arrival of the second wave of COVID-19, in Rajasthan. Teachers are doing every possible thing to educate students during the pandemic. Though online classes are being offered to the students, yet many of these children are unable to join online classes due to bad internet connections. Some students do not even have a mobile phone. Therefore, teachers in Rajasthan’s Barmer are drawing extra efforts by taking the 'schools' to the doorsteps of students.

Some teachers in Barmer have launched a unique way to help their students. The teachers are travelling by camel to the homes of students, who live in the desert or don’t have an internet connection. Going by the schedule, these teachers will have to ride thrice a day to reach their schools in the Barmer district.

Talking to ANI, Saurav Swami, Director of Rajasthan Education Department said, "Out of 75 lakh students, many do not have mobile phones. So, the state government decided that teachers will go to their homes once a week for class 1-8, and twice a week for class 9-12."

Everyone including the school administration is appreciating the efforts made by teachers.

"A few teachers are really working hard to ensure students get regular notes on time. A few of them are Muknaram Dhaka, Biharilal Dhaka and Birmaram Bana. We have selected 100 students to be reached," said the Principal of Government Higher Senior School, Bhimthal, Roop Singh Jakhar.

"I salute and thank this team of teachers. This should be continued further," added Roop Singh Jhakad.