Teachers in Muzaffarnagar district of UP not allowed to wear jeans or T-shirts

Teachers at all Muzaffarnagar government schools and institutions have been advised against dressing casually since it could give students the "wrong impression."

"I was on an inspection of schools and saw some teachers wearing jeans and T-shirts in classrooms. I warned them to stay away from this casual approach. Now, I have released a circular regarding the dress code," district inspector of schools (DIOS) Gajender Singh said.

Any instructor found to be breaking the rules would face 'strict action,' according to the circular.

Singh continued, "It is a matter of discipline. Not only students and teachers, but principals should follow the dress code too. If teachers dress modestly, it makes a good impression on students. Then, students will also follow their teachers. This order is applicable to female teachers as well. They need to wear sari or salwar-kameez."

According to the DIOS, anyone who disobeys the order will face departmental action and a negative entry in their record book.

(With inputs from IANS)