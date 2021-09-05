Teachers’ Day 2021: Know the date, history, significance and all about the day

Indians celebrate Teacher's Day every year on September 5, to honour, celebrate and recognise mentors. It is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was first the Vice-President of India and the second President of India. He was a highly respected teacher, scholar, and philosopher.

Dr Radhakrishnan, who was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, was of the opinion that “teachers should be the best minds in the country.”

Date:

Teacher's Day in India is celebrated every year on September 5. World Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on October 5.

History:

Teacher's Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Radhakrishnan, who took the office as the second President of India in 1962, after which his students approached him, seeking his permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. Dr Radhakrishan then asked his students to mark September 5 as Teachers’ Day, to honour, recognise and celebrate the contribution of teachers to society.

Since then, students and teachers across schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions have celebrated September 5 as Teacher's Day.

Significance:

The day is observed as Teacher's Day to honour and show gratitude to all teachers and mentors across the nation. Schools and higher educational institutions celebrate this day by paying tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan.

Students celebrate this day by gifting their teachers and mentors cards, gifts, and cake cutting ceremonies.