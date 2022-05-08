Teacher slaps Dalit student for drinking water from pitcher in UP's Mahoba

On the other hand, the teacher, Kalyan Singh, has denied the charges. (Representational photo)

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district allegedly slapped a Dalit student for drinking water from a pitcher for teaching staff. The incident took place in the district's Chhikhara village. Jitendra Singh, the district's sub-divisional magistrate, has ordered an investigation and a report.

The girl is a Class 7 student. Separate pitchers had been kept at the school for students and teachers. As the one meant for students was empty, she drank from the teachers' pitcher. She said over this trivial issue, assistant teacher Kalyan Singh thrashed her.

When the girl told her parents, they, along with other students, reached the school. They alleged that the teacher misbehaved with them and used casteist words.

The group then reached the tehsil and created a ruckus and demanded action.

Additional BSA Gaurav Shukla said on Sunday that the statements of the teacher and the student have been recorded in the school.

The girl said that she had never been discriminated against before. The investigation report will be handed over to the senior authorities.

On the other hand, the teacher, Kalyan Singh, said that the student was taking out water from the glass by putting her hand in the pitcher.

"She was scolded for this and I did not thrash the student," Singh maintained.

With inputs from IANS