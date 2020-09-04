Teacher's Day 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook messages to send to your mentors

India will celebrate Teachers Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan.

The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India in 1962 when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India.

Teachers inspire us to proceed forward, to build our ethics and prepare us to withstand the obstacles of our life. Teachers impart immense knowledge and wisdom in our lives.

It is that time of the year when we honour and acknowledge the hard work and commitment put in by our teachers.

They are beacons of light in our professional as well as personal lives.

Here are certain quotes, messages that you can share to honour the teachers in your life:

1. Teachers work hard day and night to bring out the best in students. They unfold the hidden talents and creativity. Just like a good gardener, a teacher sows the seeds of moral-ethics within us so that we can become good citizens. Happy Teachers Day!!

2. “I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework,” by Lily Tomlin Actress.

3. You deserve recognition for all the sacrifices that you make, you are more than a teacher to me and I THANK YOU!

4. Happy Teacher Day: Thank you for making me what I am today! You made a wonderful difference in my life. Happy Teachers Day 2019

5. Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now, I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you, I can see that my future is bright, Above all, you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teachers Day my teacher!

6. You chided me reprimanded me, coaxed me, but most importantly you taught me to question, reason, wonder, think. Thank You, My Teachers. Happy Teacher's Day 2019!

7. Being one is the highest priviledge! Having one is the best feeling! Happy Teacher's Day!

8. A good teacher teaches from the heart. Happy Teachers Day!!

9. The best teachers don't give you the answer, they spart within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teacher's Day!!

10. If there were no teachers, all other professions do not exist. Happy Teachers Day!!