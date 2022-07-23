Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West bengal minister Partha Chatterjee after interrogating him overnight in connection with the teacher recruitment scam case. The agency officials had started the interrogation at the residence of the minister at 8 AM on Friday. Partha Chatterjee is currently the state's Commerce and Industries Minister and holds the post of Secretary General in the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

On the same day, ED recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from one of the properties of Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata, who has also been detained this morning by the ED. Agency officials seized huge cash piles and several mobile phones from Mukherjee’s house.

ED is probing recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). Chatterjee was the education minister of West Bengal when the scam took place. ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of those allegedly involved in the scam.

