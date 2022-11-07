Search icon
Rajasthan: Teacher changes gender to marry student

This physical education teacher from Rajasthan changed her gender to marry her student.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

Photo: Zee bureau

A female teacher in Rajasthan's Bharatpur changed her gender and married her student. Meera, a resident of Deeg, is posted as a physical education teacher at Government Secondary School, Nagla. Her student Kalpana was studying in the same school. 

They met in school and fell in love. They both wanted to get married but were facing issues due to the same gender.  Finally, in 2019, Meera decided to go for the gender change and after registering multiple times, she finally got her gender changed and on November 4, 2022, both got married. 

Meera is now known as Aarav. Both their families are happy with the marriage. 

Meera was the youngest among the four sisters. Kalpana, the bride is a competent sportsperson and has played at the state level in class 11th-12th and showed her stamina in the year 2021 at the national level during her graduation. Kalpana will now travel to Dubai to participate in the International Pro-Kabaddi in January.

