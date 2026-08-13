Teacher booked in Muzaffarpur for allegedly beating wife over second marriage; probe underway

A Muzaffarpur teacher, Baidyanath Kumar Yadav, is booked after his wife Suman Kumari alleged he assaulted her with sticks, fractured her leg and forced her out over his second marriage.

In Bihar, a teacher in Muzaffarpur district has been booked after his wife of 28 years alleged he assaulted her and forced her out of their home over his second marriage. The woman claims she was beaten with sticks and suffered a leg fracture.

Wife alleges assault over second Marriage

Suman Kumari, the complainant, stated that on May 7, 1998, she wed Baidyanath Kumar Yadav. He allegedly harassed her for years over dowry demands, involving a car and other things, according to her police complaint. According to Suman, she eventually learned that her spouse had wed someone else and had a daughter with her. She claimed that on August 7, Yadav returned home and asked her to leave because he wanted to move in with his second wife.

She said the argument became physical when she disagreed. She was struck by sticks, a rolling pin, and other household objects, according to the lawsuit. Her leg was fractured. Additionally, Suman said that an attempt was made to strangle her. According to reports, neighbours heard the noise and stepped in. When her relatives arrived the following day, they noticed her wounds and called the police. After being brought to a nearby health centre, she was referred to the district hospital, where her leg was glued. Additionally, Suman has claimed that her jewellery, money, and other possessions are still at her married residence. She said that her spouse and his relatives are threatening her. Along with the complaint, she included pictures of her injuries and medical reports.

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Husband denies charges, police begin probe

All accusations have been refuted by Baidyanath Kumar Yadav. In 2015, he said, his first wife made a formal statement that she would not be living with him. He claimed to have remarried in 2021, but he kept Suman with him. Yadav added that on August 7, the day of the purported event, he was not at home. He denied assaulting her or asking her to leave.

Police have opened an investigation and begun looking into allegations made by both parties. The teacher has been accused of improper restraint, willfully causing grave harm, and cruelty to a lady by a husband or family member.