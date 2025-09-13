TCS on Nashik Sexual Harassment FIRs: CEO Krithivasan says no complaints via internal POSH panel

In the case, TCS CEO said that the company did not receive any complaints through its internal ethics or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) channels from employees who have filed FIRs in the case.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan on Friday said the company has initiated multiple steps to probe allegations of ongoing sexual harassment cases in the Nashik branch between 2022 and 2026. However, he clarified that the company did not receive any complaints through its internal ethics or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) channels from employees who have filed FIRs in the case.

TCS Nashik case: CEO Krithivasan breaks silence on POSH panel

"While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records about the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels," the statement read.

Meanwhile, TCS has engaged independent teams from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal to assist an internal probe led by President & COO Aarthi Subramanian. An oversight committee headed by independent director Keki Mistry will review findings and recommend action. The company clarified media reports that Nida Khan, described as an HR manager, was a process associate with no recruitment or leadership role. The company also denied rumours of its Nashik unit shutting down, confirming operations are uninterrupted.TCS reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on coercion or misconduct and said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement for a thorough, transparent investigation.

TCS Nashik case: What we know so far

TCS has asked its employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind. During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions, too. A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka.

(With ANI inputs)