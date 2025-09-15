TCS Nashik victim's tale of horror: 'He would pull my saree, put his hand on my thighs,' details of sexual harassment
West Bengal Election 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta blames TMC for switching off streetlights during Kolkata roadshow
Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel main reason for hard stance on Iran? This is what Donald Trump said
Hajj vs Umrah visas 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visas, new rules for Indian pilgrims
Aishwarya Rai celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan joins in; see viral photos
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer horror comedy crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
US-Iran talks back on track, Ghalibaf to lead Iranian team, JD Vance to reach Pakistan Tuesday
Ajay Devgn shares unseen childhood photos of 'lil girl' Nysa on 23rd birthday: 'That smile is the one I always remember'
FBI Director Kash Patel files $250 million defamation suit against The Atlantic over ‘excessive drinking’ claims; Here's what we know so far
JEE Main Session 2 Toppers' List 2026: Aarush Singhal from Chandigarh tops; check full list of toppers, state-wise toppers' ist
INDIA
She is among many women who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion against her male colleagues in the ongoing case under investigation.
The Tata Consultancy Services branch in Nashik, Maharashtra, has witnessed some horrific sexual harassment cases. One of the victims recently shared her harrowing experience since she joined the IT giant as an associate. Newly married, she claims she had to face taunts like "player", "zero figure", like comments and obscene gestures by her colleagues. She is among many women who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion against her male colleagues in the ongoing case under investigation.
"My three-month training began on June 24, 2025. My training leaders were Shahrukh Qureshi and Jayesh Gunjal. One of my seniors, namely Raza Menon, who was the Team Lead of the Loans Branch, used to come up to me and ask about inappropriate questions. Since your husband lives away, how do you manage everything? Don't you get scared? If you ever need anything at all, please let me know. I'll be there to help you anytime," she quoted as saying, according to the police report.
She said it had only been a month since her marriage, but that never stopped Raza from commenting on her married life. She said whenever Raza made those remarks, her Team Leader Shahrukh Qureshi would egg him on. "If you don't get along with your husband, let us know; we'll teach you exactly what to do and how to go about it. You must have had plenty of boyfriends. How did you end up getting married after leaving them all behind? If those boyfriends are still pursuing you in the same way they used to, and your family or husband were to find out about it, what would happen? What would you do?" Raza told her, as she reported to the police.
Further, she alleged that on Gudi Padwa in March, he tugged at her saree pallu and gave her a lewd look. She also detailed repeated harassment by another employee, Asif Ansari, from a different team. She claims Ansari would sit next to her despite no vacant seats, touch her body, thigh, shoulder, stomach, and waist, make comments like "You have a 'zero figure'," forcibly embrace her, and make vulgar remarks. He allegedly told her, "You should cook and bring food for me… Whatever your physical needs may be, I will fulfil them," and threatened her work prospects if she objected.
Police have described the accused Nida Khan as the “mastermind” in the case linked to alleged forced religious conversions at the Tata Consultancy Service. There is no interim relief for the accused as the court rejected her plea for temporary protection till April 27. Her legal team had requested the reprieve while her anticipatory bail application remains pending, but the judge chose not to grant any interim order at this stage. Nida Khan, who is allegedly pregnant, has reportedly been absconding for nearly a week as police continue their search.