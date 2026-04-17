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TCS Nashik SHOCKER: Key accused Nida Khan is pregnant? Her family seeks court relief amid forced conversion allegations

Nida Khan, who is one of the main accused of TCS Nashik 'forced religious conversion' controversy claims she is pregnant and is currently in Mumbai. Her family reveals that Nida is expecting her first child and has sought anticipatory bail citing her medical condition.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

TCS Nashik SHOCKER: Key accused Nida Khan is pregnant? Her family seeks court relief amid forced conversion allegations
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Nida Khan, who is one of the main accused of TCS Nashik 'forced religious conversion' controversy claims she is pregnant and is currently in Mumbai. Her family reveals that Nida is expecting her first child and has sought anticipatory bail citing her medical condition. Nida Khan, is on the run an dhas not been arrested yet. The SIT (Special Investigation Team) is investigation her role as multiple complaints of harassment and alleged coercion has been filed against her.

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