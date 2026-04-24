TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Victim recalls she was asked to 'go to gym to look attractive' by arrested senior

Survivors of the TCS Nashik sexual harrasment case have been coming out to reveal their ordeal. In the latest of such case, a survivor has made fresh allegations of harassment as the probe into the alleged forced religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services’s Nashik unit is ongoing.

Survivors of the TCS Nashik sexual harrasment case have been coming out to reveal their ordeal. In the latest of such case, a survivor has made fresh allegations of harassment as the probe into the alleged forced religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services’s Nashik unit is ongoing.

TCS victim alleges harrassment

The woman employee filed a complaint in which she claimed that two of the arrested individuals, Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon, subjecting her to sexual harassment and mental harassment. She further said that in January, Qureshi called her to his desk and asked her about her personal life.

She told the authorities that he had stared at her for a long time, and asked her, “Do you have a boyfriend or ex-boyfriend?", a question which made her extremely uncomfortable and embarrassed.

After almost a week later, she alleged, both Qureshi and Memon called her again with an excuse that they have some work with her, and at the time Memon made inappropriate remarks about her looks, and gave her an advice that she should go to the gym to “look attractive."

She further alleged that Memon had told her, “You are very thin. If you go to the gym, you’ll get into proper shape and look attractive."

In her complaint, the victim said that Memon questioned her again about her relationship status and also asked if she liked anyone in her department. Citing an incident on Gudi Padwa, she said that she had worn a new outfit to office and that day Memon had called her over to his desk many times. She clarified that she tried to ignore him because of her earlier lewd stares and was forced to go when he called her signaling with hands in front of others.

She further revealed that he questioned her about her dress, asking whether she had performed puja or dressed up specifically for the office. She said his behaviour, gestures and the way he looked at her left her embarrased before her colleagues.

The victim went on to allege in her complaint that she had thought of reporting the matter in the office but believed no action would be taken as the culprit was in power within the company.