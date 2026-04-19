TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Arrested Business process analyst who allegedly trapped married women, propose them ‘i like you’

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INDIA
Shafi Sheikh, one of the seven people who have been arrested in the TCS Nashik forced religious conversion case, has been accused of proposing married employees. 7 people, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Shafi Sheikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi and Asif Aftab Ansari have been arrested.
Shafi Sheikh, one of the seven people who have been arrested in the TCS Nashik forced religious conversion case, has been accused of proposing married employees. A total seven people, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Shafi Sheikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi and Asif Aftab Ansari have been arrested. Another accuse Nida Khan, a Process Associate, is currently on a run. These senior employees are alleged of forcing employees to observe fast in Ramzan, offer namaz, wear skullcap and fake prom
Shafi Sheikh is one of the key accused in TCS Nashik ‘forced religious conversion’ and sexual harassment allegations case.
He worked as business process analyst associated with TCS.
Sheikh had earlier alleged before a court that he was assaulted by inmates in jail and also sought police protection within the jail. The judge remanded him and another accused Raza Menon in two-day police custody till April 18. His phone has also been confiscated by the police.
One of the victims came forward and have alleged that Sheikh used to trap married woman. She alleges that he proposed to her by saying, “I really like you. Will you be my girlfriend?" Meanwhile, she also accused anothr senior employee Raza Menon, of allegedly passing lewd remarks against her.