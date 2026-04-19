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Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran in Hormuz: ‘You gave me clearance’

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TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Accused of trapping married women

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TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Arrested Business process analyst who allegedly trapped married women, propose them ‘i like you’

Shafi Sheikh, one of the seven people who have been arrested in the TCS Nashik forced religious conversion case, has been accused of proposing married employees. 7 people, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Shafi Sheikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi and Asif Aftab Ansari have been arrested.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Arrested Business process analyst who allegedly trapped married women, propose them ‘i like you’
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Shafi Sheikh, one of the seven people who have been arrested in the TCS Nashik forced religious conversion case, has been accused of proposing married employees. A total seven people, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Shafi Sheikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi and Asif Aftab Ansari have been arrested. Another accuse Nida Khan, a Process Associate, is currently on a run. These senior employees  are alleged of forcing employees to observe fast in Ramzan, offer namaz, wear skullcap and fake prom

Who is Shafi Sheikh?

Shafi Sheikh is one of the key accused in TCS Nashik ‘forced religious conversion’ and sexual harassment allegations case.
He worked as business process analyst associated with TCS. 

Sheikh had earlier alleged before a court that he was assaulted by inmates in jail and also sought police protection within the jail. The judge remanded him and another accused Raza Menon in two-day police custody till April 18. His phone has also been  confiscated by the police. 

One of the victims came forward and have alleged that Sheikh used to trap married woman. She alleges that he proposed to her by saying, “I really like you. Will you be my girlfriend?" Meanwhile, she also accused anothr senior employee Raza Menon, of allegedly passing lewd remarks against her.

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Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran in Hormuz: ‘You gave me clearance’
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