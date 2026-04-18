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TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Moin Naveed Iqbal khan? Key accused Nida Khan's husband, who works in Amazon; accused of misleading police

Tata Consultancy Services Nashik scandal has emerged as one of the most shocking 'forced religious conversion' and 'sexual harassment in office' scandal that has shocked the entire nation.  Around 8 people have been arrested so far, including senior staff members Mohammad Danish Shaikh, and his assosciate Tausif Attar. 

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 04:15 PM IST

TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Moin Naveed Iqbal khan? Key accused Nida Khan's husband, who works in Amazon; accused of misleading police
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Tata Consultancy Services Nashik scandal has emerged as one of the most shocking 'forced religious conversion' and 'sexual harassment in office' scandal that has shocked the entire nation.  Around 8 people have been arrested so far, including senior staff members Mohammad Danish Shaikh, and his assosciate Tausif Attar. 

However, another key accused Nida Khan, allegedly the 'mastermind' is on run and has not been arrested yet. In a shocking twist it was revealed that Nida Khan was pregnant and was in Mumbai. She recently got married to Moin Naveed Iqbal Khan, who gave police a 'tip-off' about Nida's location, but as police reached, she was not found on he location. Who is Nida Khan's husband, emerging as central suspect as Nida remains absconding.

Who is Moin Naveed Iqbal Khan?

Moin Naveed Iqbal Khan and Nida Khan recently got married and are expoecting their first child, as per Nida's family. He reportedly works as a logistics officer at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mumbra, Thane and due to this Nida Khan was transferred from TCS Nashik to the firm’s Mumbai offices in Malad and Hiranandani, two months ago.

Moin has been detained and questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as Nida Khan is currently an absconding accused. On interrogation, he initially provided information about Nida Khan, that she lfet home on April 14 and was staying with a relative in Mumbai. He gave the location address to police, however, when police raided the location, they found the house locked and the phones of both Nida and the relative switched off.

In a later statement, her husband claimed that Khan’s aunt, identified as Noorie Sheikh, had taken her to Nashik earlier this week. He added that he currently does not know her exact location.

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