TCS Nashik Scandal: Male employees forced to wear skullcap, offer namaz; Accused Taushif, Danish alleged of passing offensive 'send your wife to me' remarks

Amid the ongoing 'TCS Nashik forced conversion controversy', which is being dubbed as 'corporate Jihad', a shocking revelation has been made by an employee who was in the team led by main accused Taushif Akhtar and Danish Sheikh.

Amid the ongoing 'TCS Nashik forced conversion controversy', which is being dubbed as 'corporate Jihad', a shocking revelation has been made by an employee who was in the team led by main accused Taushif Akhtar and Danish Sheikh. He alleged that where his women colleagues were forced to observe fast in Ramzan, and were sexually exploited and forced to cover their heads; male employees were made to wear a skullcap and offer namaz.

Accused mocked, passed personal remarks

One of the employee alleged that the senior management at TCS Nashik, made the male employees offer namaz, recite the Kalma, and wear a skullcap. In one of the most shocking revelation, while taking to India Today, he alleged that the senior management used to mock personal lives of the employees. Sharing his own ordeal, he said that he was harassed and was also asked to 'send his wife' to the senior management as he and his wife were struggling for a child despite medical treatment.

He also alleged that they forced all employees working under them to comply with all instructions or were given extra work. He shared that he was burdened with tasks belonging to others, to keep him exhausted.

Harassment and forced conversion of women employees

A horrifying incident from Tata Consultancy Services Nashik firm has shocked the entire nation. One woman came forward to file a complaint, who alleged that a colleague established a relationship with her and promised to marry her. When investigation was initiated, seven other women also came forward with similar experiences, making the case more serious. The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, objectionable remarks, stalking, and mental pressure at the workplace. Some victims have also claimed that they were pressured to convert and offer namaz. Those arrested include Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon and Tausif Attar.

During the investigation, the police have examined more than 40 CCTV footages and are recording statements of the victims and the accused. An undercover operation was also conducted with the help of women police personnel to apprehend one of the accused. According to preliminary information, these incidents are said to have taken place between 2022 and 2026. The investigation is currently ongoing, and officials say that all aspects are being thoroughly examined, after which final conclusions will be drawn. According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged 'mastermind' who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.