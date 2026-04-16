TCS Nashik Scandal: BPO shuts operations, staff to work from home amid 'love jihad' controversy

TCS Nashik BPO operations were temporarily suspended amid serious allegations of sexual harassment and forced conversion.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has temporarily suspended operations at its BPO facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, following alarming allegations of sexual harassment, mental abuse, and forced religious conversion within the workplace. The suspension came after multiple employees raised serious concerns, prompting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incidents.

At least nine female employees have come forward, revealing a pattern of workplace misconduct that spans several years. These allegations include sexual harassment, religious coercion, and being pressured into participating in religious practices against their will. In some cases, staff were reportedly forced to consume food they were uncomfortable with, as part of a broader effort to influence their religious beliefs.

Sexual Harassment and Religious Coercion

According to Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting that a group of seven male employees operated together in a coordinated manner to target female colleagues. These men, who are now facing charges, allegedly misused their authority, including positions as team leaders, to engage in multiple acts of harassment.

The police have registered nine FIRs in total, including one filed by a male employee alleging religious harassment and attempted forced conversion. Of the eight accused arrested, seven are men, and one is a woman. Another female suspect remains at large. Some of the accused reportedly used their positions of power to discourage victims from filing complaints, further perpetuating the toxic environment.

Pattern of Abuse Over the Years

The ongoing investigation has revealed a consistent pattern of sexual harassment and religious targeting that allegedly took place over several years, starting in 2022. Victims reported instances of unwanted touching, lewd comments, intrusive questioning about personal lives, and unwanted advances from multiple accused individuals. Even after victims raised complaints, many reported that the harassment continued without any substantial action from the company’s leadership.

Religious harassment also emerged as a major issue, with employees alleging they were subjected to derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and pressured to engage in practices they found uncomfortable. Some employees were even coerced into consuming non-vegetarian food as part of the religious coercion.

Wider Investigations and Government Response

The police have expanded their investigation to include several agencies, such as the State Intelligence Department (SID), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and National Investigation Agency (NIA), to explore any potential larger networks or funding sources behind the alleged harassment.

The first complainant was initially hesitant to come forward, but after receiving support from the police, more victims were emboldened to file their complaints, leading to multiple FIRs. A woman Deputy Commissioner of Police and female officers were assigned to the office to make it easier for women employees to share their concerns.

In response to the gravity of the allegations, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched its own investigation, setting up a fact-finding committee to conduct an on-site inquiry at the TCS Nashik BPO unit on April 18.

TCS Responds

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed deep concern over the allegations, describing them as “gravely concerning and anguishing.” The company has promised a comprehensive investigation under the supervision of TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian, aiming to establish the facts and identify the responsible parties.

The temporary suspension of operations at the TCS Nashik BPO facility underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the company’s commitment to addressing the issue comprehensively. The outcome of both the police investigation and internal review will likely have lasting consequences for the company’s operations and its reputation.