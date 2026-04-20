TCS Nashik row: Nida Khan's interim bail rejected despite pregnancy claim, court notes BPO picnic photos; details here

Khan's lawyer said that arguments were held on interim relief, and the aspect of pregnancy was also presented before the court. He added that anticipatory bail hearings take time, which is why they sought interim protection first.

The Nashik TCS case saw no interim relief for accused Nida Khan as the court rejected her plea for temporary protection till April 27. Her legal team had requested the reprieve while her anticipatory bail application remains pending, but the judge chose not to grant any interim order at this stage. Nida Khan, who is allegedly pregnant, has reportedly been absconding for nearly a week as police continue their search.

Nida Khan denied interim bail: What did the court say?

Nida Khan had sought interim protection pending the hearing of her anticipatory bail and had sought pre-arrest relief, citing her two-month pregnancy. When Khan's counsel cited medical grounds, the prosecution opposed the bail request and appeared suo motu in the matter. They also placed certain photographs from a BPO picnic and trip before the court. Khan's lawyer argued that the prosecution failed to produce any concrete evidence to justify the charges of invocation of the SC-ST Act. Meanwhile, the complainant's lawyer filed an application seeking time to submit their written response, which the court allowed, granting time till April 27.



Khan's lawyer said that arguments were held on interim relief, and the aspect of pregnancy was also presented before the court. He added that anticipatory bail hearings take time, which is why they sought interim protection first.

The case involves allegations that various accused persons sexually harassed women employees of TCS and made attempts to convert them to Islam. In all, eight accused – six men and two women, including a Pune‑based operations manager – have been named.

TCS Nashik Row: What we know so far

Police have described Nida Khan as the “mastermind” in the case linked to alleged forced religious conversions at the Tata Consultancy Service. The investigation into the case began after a female employee accused a colleague, Danish Sheikh, of misleading her into a relationship under the promise of marriage. The complaint also included allegations that Nida Khan made offensive remarks about the complainant’s faith and attempted to pressure her into changing her religion.

Khan was suspended from service on April 9 by Tata Consultancy Services, with the company citing serious allegations and restricting her access to company systems. The firm also instructed her not to contact employees or access office premises until further notice. In its public response, the company clarified that Khan was not an HR manager but a process associate, and stated that no formal complaints had been received through its internal ethics or harassment reporting channels. An oversight committee led by independent director Keki Mistry has been formed to review the matter.

The arrested accused are- Mohammad Danish Sheikh (booked for allegedly luring a victim under the false promise of marriage and pressured others into religious practices), Shafi Bikhan Sheikh, Raza Rafiq Memon (team leader accused of intimidating staff and making obscene remarks about female colleagues), Tausif Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Asif Aftab Ansari (Senior employees implicated in various FIRs for alleged stalking, harassment, and forced religious conversion attempts.)The police also arrested Ashwin Chainani, an Operations Manager of the POSH Committee, for alleged failure to address harassment complaints.

(With ANI inputs)