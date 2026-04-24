Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
TCS Nashik Row: Four employees arrested in a separate sexual harassment case, details here
Pakistan terror racket busted in India? 2 arrested in Noida in connection with ISI-backed plot
Viral video: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on getting Rs 1 crore bonus for Dhurandhar, debunks rumours with sarcasm: 'Kiski jeb mein hai bata do'
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked
MI vs CSK: Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind sending Shardul Thakur as impact sub despite shoulder injury
West Bengal Elections 2026: Home minister Amit Shah predicts big victory for BJP, says 'will win 110 seats in phase-1'
Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’
Why Surat is home to India’s most trusted saree manufacturers ?
Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife
INDIA
ACP Sandeep Mitke, who leads the Special Investigation Team, said the newest case emerged from a complaint submitted by a male staffer of the firm.
City police in Nashik have taken four Tata Consultancy Services employees into custody in a matter that involves charges of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. The four individuals were already lodged in judicial custody for previous matters before this fresh arrest.
Assistant Commissioner of Police for crime (ACP) Sandeep Mitke, who leads the Special Investigation Team, is examining every TCS-linked case under the watch of police commissioner Sandeep Karnik. He said the newest case emerged from a complaint submitted by a male staffer of the firm.
The four have been charged under BNS section 75 for sexual harassment, section 79 for a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, section 299 for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and section 302 for uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings.
ACP Mitke explained that while the complainant is a man, the sexual harassment provisions were applied because his wife, who worked at the same TCS premises, was allegedly harassed by the accused staff members as well.
With this development, nine separate cases now stand registered involving eight TCS employees, which include two women. Among the accused, six men are facing more than one case, whereas the two women have been named in a single case each. One of the women named has not been arrested yet.
Police added that among those arrested in the recent case is an individual whose request for interim bail was turned down by an additional sessions court on Wednesday. The SIT is continuing its probe into all connected matters.