TCS Nashik religious conversion case: How accused employees picked 'targets' for harassment, coercion

Police said that an undercover operation was carried out to expose the conspiracy. Women constables disguised as housekeeping staff entered the TCS Nashik office premises and confirmed the shocking allegations leveled by the complaints.

A sensational case has come to light from one of India's biggest IT companies, with shocking accusations including sexual harassment, radicalisation, and attempts of religious conversation at workplace. The case is from the Nashik branch of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- one of the largest multinational tech firms India has produced. According to police sources cited by NDTV, the complainants have spoken of a systemic network involving senior staff members and a human resources (HR) manager.

Police investigation has revealed that the accused employees were part of a training team and had detailed information on all new joinees. They would allegedly target employees who were financially weak, were experiencing family issues, and required money, as per the police probe. Investigators said that over time, the targets would be pushed to change their lifestyle and dressing habits. In fact, one of the targets was influenced to the extent that she quarrelled with her family members and removed all photos of Hindu Gods from her home. A total of seven people have been taken into custody in the case -- including HR manager Nida Khan.

Police said that an undercover operation was carried out to expose the conspiracy. Women constables disguised as housekeeping staff entered the TCS Nashik office premises and confirmed the shocking allegations leveled by the complaints, the police said. Investigators have also found a WhatsApp group that the accused allegedly used to discuss the targets. The accused also allegedly discussed radical religious subjects and the company's internal politics. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the case, is looking into allegations of sexual harassment and coercion at workplace.